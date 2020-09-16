Former The Block star charged with assaulting removalist

Former reality TV contestant Suzi Taylor will face a magistrate’s court trial over the alleged assault of a female removalist.

Former reality TV contestant and Penthouse Pet Suzi Taylor will face a magistrate's court trial over the alleged assault of a female removalist in January.

Taylor, whose real name is Suellen Jan Taylor, is facing more than 20 charges relating to a number of separate incidents and is on remand in prison after being refused Supreme Court bail in August.

Her case was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today where Gatenby Criminal Lawyers law clerk Iesha Elia asked for a charge of common assault and one of stealing arising from an incident on January 23 to be listed for a summary trial.

The common assault and stealing charges relate to an alleged physical altercation between Taylor and a female removalist who moved her belongings out of her New Farm rental property and into storage in November last year.

The confrontation was bizarrely captured by 9 News and appears to show Taylor pulling a phone from the woman's hands before pushing her.

Ms Elia said she had been pursuing Taylor's medical records from the prison and from a number of medical practitioners for months which would help to "excuse" some of her alleged bail breaches but they had not complied with the subpoena issued by the court.

"I spoke to the prison health service and they said they would drop it off yesterday into this court and I checked this morning with the registry and they have not," she said.

"There's also three other facilities that I've issued subpoenas to with a return date of September 3 and they have not complied."

The summary trial over the January 23 incident was listed for October 19 while the remaining 20 charges, including seven counts of breaching bail, fraud and trespass, were adjourned for a mention on October 5.

Taylor did not appear at today's mention and will also not be required to appear on October 5.

Originally published as Former The Block star charged with assaulting female removalist