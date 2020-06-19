Former soldier charged with 70 child sex offences wins bail

A former soldier charged with rape and indecent treatment of children has been granted bail – despite his granddaughters being among the alleged victims.

The man in his 70s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged yesterday.

He appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court, and a duty lawyer made a bail application.

The court heard the defendant had been charged with 70 offences including rape and indecent treatment of children and that many of the victims were his granddaughters.

Magistrate Bucknall adjourned the matter to today so he could obtain a list of addresses for the victims to assess the likelihood of the defendant coming into contact with them if he was granted bail.

After seeing the list of 16 names in court today Magistrate Bucknall granted the veteran's bail application but imposed strict conditions.

The defendant must reside at his home north of Brisbane, must wear an angle tracking device, must not go within 100m of a school and the suburbs where the victims live.

He was also banned from contacting the victims.

Magistrate Bucknall said the tracking device would be programmed with these exclusion zones.

He warned the defendant that if he were to break any of the bail conditions he would be sent to prison until an outcome was determined.

The matter was adjourned to Redcliffe Magistrates Court for a committal mention on August 6.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.