Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former First Officer of the Captain Creek Fire Brigade John Massurit.
Former First Officer of the Captain Creek Fire Brigade John Massurit.
Crime

Former firey appears in court over alleged stolen property

Geordi Offord
29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade member accused of being found with stolen brigade property had his matter mentioned in court on Friday.

The deregistered brigade's former first officer, John David Massurit, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

He did not appear in the courtroom, but was represented by his lawyer.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Massurit's lawyer told the court he had approached the prosecution with two witnesses who could help verify why Massurit was in possession of, what police allege is stolen, property.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on April 9.

More stories

Ex rural firey allegedly found with stolen brigade property

Former rural firey has matter mentioned in court

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        News The Premier has confirmed Queensland has recorded a new case of COVID-19 community transmission: A man on Brisbane’s northside who has been infectious in the community...

        Police to hunt back roads in search of Easter offenders

        Premium Content Police to hunt back roads in search of Easter offenders

        News Drivers thinking of taking back roads to avoid drug and alcohol tests will get a...

        Forest Hill monument to be centre of 100 year celebration

        Premium Content Forest Hill monument to be centre of 100 year celebration

        Community It’s survived multiple floods, and on Saturday, the community will rally together...

        CHEEKY: Plenty of future cops to catch classmate robber

        Premium Content CHEEKY: Plenty of future cops to catch classmate robber

        Community There are plenty of aspiring police officers that will likely apprehend Toogoolawah...