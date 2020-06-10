Former refuse site to be reborn as native habitat

BRINGING IT BACK TO LIFE: The West Moreton Landcare group is on a mission to restore a former refuse site into a space of natural beauty.

BRINGING IT BACK TO LIFE: The West Moreton Landcare group is on a mission to restore a former refuse site into a space of natural beauty.

A FORMER refuse site will soon be transformed into a blossoming environmental area, following a decision made by a local council this week.

West Moreton Landcare members have been hard at work clearing and cleaning sections of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, and have carried out numerous beautification and restoration projects on the trail in recent months.

They have now set their sights on a new area in need of redevelopment, which is on council-owned land.

The location in question is the former Lowood refuse site, which has sprouted weeds such as mother-of-millions and lantana, as well as other plants that have sprung up from garden refuse.

READ MORE: 80,000+ litres of herbicide deployed in pest plant crackdown

West Moreton Landcare is proposing a plan to brush cut the grass, spray or remove the weeds, dispose of some of the waste on-site, and carry out minor earthworks to make the area easier to manage and mow in future.

The plan also opens up the possibility of planting suitable native foliage to benefit koalas and other native animals, once the preliminary works have been completed.

Councillors expressed their full support of the project.

“I have absolute confidence in this work that’s going to be done here,” Cr Sean Choat said.

“It’s an area that I think really needs it, after being a refuse site for so long.”

READ MORE: Candid camera catches pot plant pillager

The suggested works also met with approval from the council’s operations department and pest management team, who supported the works and the planned methods.

The council also confirmed it would help where needed, including site clearance infrastructure searches and inspections.

Cr Robert Whalley said the works would enhance the abundant environmental attractions available to visitors using the Rail Trail.

“It’s a great use of land that needs to be rehabilitated,” he said.

“It offers more opportunities for travellers on the trail to really appreciate the natural beauty of the region.”

More stories by Nathan Greaves.