Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former prime minister John Howard has suffered a medical episode. Photo: Travis Anderson
Former prime minister John Howard has suffered a medical episode. Photo: Travis Anderson
News

Former PM John Howard in hospital

by Shoba Rao, Maria Bervanakis
24th Aug 2020 2:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former prime minister John Howard has been sent to hospital, Sky News reports.

The 81-year-old is said to be "fine'' and the health issue is not believed to be COVID-related.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance after visiting a local GP.

He told Sky News he is in hospital but is "fine" and downplayed any serious health concerns.

Mr Howard told Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell there is no cause for alarm after he confirmed the incident.

His office has confirmed he is undergoing tests as a precautionary measure.

Mr Howard had two stents inserted in 2015 after a suffering a heart scare.

At the time, his spokesman said he did not suffer a heart attack, but had blockages in the arteries.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Former PM John Howard in hospital

More Stories

editors picks emergency former prime minister john howard prime minister

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man suffers burns before escaping bedroom fire

        Premium Content Man suffers burns before escaping bedroom fire

        News A MAN has been hospitalised with burn injuries after a fire broke out in his bedroom.

        Teen rushed to hospital after late night crash

        Premium Content Teen rushed to hospital after late night crash

        Breaking A teen was involved in a single-vehicle rollover at a Somerset intersection.

        Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Premium Content Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Weather Parra of Queensland woke up to freezing conditions this morning

        Goon-drunk driver dodges dog, writes off Triton ute

        Premium Content Goon-drunk driver dodges dog, writes off Triton ute

        Crime Drinking from a goon bag muddled woman’s ability to keep count