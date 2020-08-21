Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former nurse allegedly assaulted a police officer while intoxicated.
A former nurse allegedly assaulted a police officer while intoxicated.
News

Former nurse strikes police offer in drunken assault

kaitlyn smith
21st Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER nurse accused of assaulting a police officer while severely intoxicated has walked out of court without criminal conviction.

Megan Michelle Schutze appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning after she allegedly attacked an officer while "grossly intoxicated."

The 30-year-old entered an early plea of guilty to one count of assaulting a police officer.

Police Prosecutor Jessica King said officers arrived at Diplock St, Frenchville, on May 20 at 12.40pm, following complaints of an intoxicated woman sitting in the middle of the road.

She said a female police officer approached the defendant, who was described to be "causing a public disturbance and slurring her words."

The officer offered the woman assistance to remove her from the roadway, prompting Schutze to swing her right arm and strike the officer's head.

 

A 30-year-old woman has been found guilty of assaulting a police officer at Frenchville in May.
A 30-year-old woman has been found guilty of assaulting a police officer at Frenchville in May.

READ MORE: 'Go back to having ice pipe with your controlling boyfriend'

READ MORE: Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

READ MORE: 23yo man accused of serious attack on Gympie cop

The officer suffered only minor injuries during the incident.

Ms King said the constable was acting in line with her duties at the time of the incident.

She added it was not the first time Schutze had appeared before the court due to alcohol related matters.

The defendant previously faced a Mackay court last year after she was charged with being a public nuisance in or near the vicinity of a licensed premise.

A defence lawyer for Schutze said she had acknowledged her problem with alcohol.

Schultze's troubles with alcohol first began after she was raped on a trip to Greece some years ago, the court heard.

It was told the unemployed woman had also begun undertaking counselling sessions.

The lawyer said a recorded conviction would prohibit the woman from gaining future work as a state-employed nurse.

Schutze was fined a total of $800 with no conviction recorded.

More Stories

assaulting a police officer editors picks megan michelle schutze public nuisance rockhampton magistrate court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No visits and two-week isolation for new inmates

        No visits and two-week isolation for new inmates

        Crime Six jails in Queensland entered Stage 2 restrictions after a worker at a prison in Logan tested positive to coronavirus.

        How popular cafe will be revitalised after COVID shutdown

        Premium Content How popular cafe will be revitalised after COVID shutdown

        Business Several local business have put their hand up to take over a council operation that...

        How women prisoners are improving post-cell life chances

        Premium Content How women prisoners are improving post-cell life chances

        Crime 'They are able to become the best versions of themselves'

        Thieves ram stolen car to break into toyshop

        Premium Content Thieves ram stolen car to break into toyshop

        News Police are searching for offenders who allegedly burgled a Lockyer toy shop.