Former NRL winger’s nonsensical remarks after bail bid

Former NRL speedster and Origin hero Brett Dallas let fire a barrage of nonsensical comments from custody after his bail bid was rejected.

Over a videolink to Mackay Magistrates Court, Mr Dallas made a number of remarks including “triumphant”, “leave it on the bookshelf, remember that, when you get your next paycheck”, “do it, do it now, do what you’re told”.

The 45 year old is accused of possessing 22 grams of pure ice, pushing his case before the Mackay Supreme Court.

Former rugby league footballer Brett Dallas has been committed to the after leaving Mackay District Court on Thursday.

On Friday, five charges including aggravated drug possession, supplying ice and producing marijuana, were committed to the higher court prompting a second bail application for Mr Dallas.

Legal Aid Queensland defence solicitor Rosie Varley said her client, a single father, had spent about 7.5 months in custody and was at risk of spending more time behind bars than he would if convicted.

Ms Varley said it was unjust for Mr Dallas to remain in jail and argued his mental health condition and lack of criminal history would be significant factors for any sentencing justice.

The court heard he was a diagnosed schizophrenic and had monthly depot shots.

However prosecutor Chelsea Pearson submitted there was “a strong case” the drugs were for a commercial purpose.

It is alleged Mr Dallas admitted to possessing the drugs – 22 grams of pure ice in 35.81 grams of substance.

The court heard it was alleged Mr Dallas was also found with more than $7000 in case, empty and used clip seal bags, scales, spoons, pipes, a calculator and mobile phones.

“And I also note … he is charged with a supply charge, so it’s not the case there he’s a person of little history facing only one possess dangerous drugs – it’s a bigger picture than that,” Ms Pearson said.

Former NRL winger Brett Dallas is charged with possessing 22 grams of pure ice.

The court heard Mr Dallas had a child with a co-accused, who was out on bail.

Ms Varley said her client would be willing to comply with any and all bail conditions if released including ongoing counselling and no contact orders.

The court heard this was the first time Mr Dallas had been in jail and it had been a sobering experience.

But Ms Pearson argued the former winger had not spent too long in custody.

“We can only speculate what will happen post committed,” she said.

Now that the case has been committed to the higher court, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has six months to formally charge Mr Dallas on any or all of the charges.

The court heard bail had previously been denied on the grounds Mr Dallas had failed to show cause and was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

At the time of the alleged drug offending on May 30 at Slade Point, he had been on bail for other unrelated charges.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said in a “worst case” scenario where commerciality was determined, he could be looking at a penalty involving 12 months up to 16 months actual time in custody if convicted.

“It seems to me … there is a strong case against (Mr Dallas) for commerciality,” Ms Hartigan said.

“But that is a matter to be determined in another place.

“The amount of methylamphetamine involved is significant.

Player Brett Dallas (right) during a Balmain vs Norths match at North Sydney Oval.

“I’m not convinced he’s spent too much time in custody and in fact it would probably be in his best interest to remain where he is.”

Ms Hartigan found he was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and cause was not shown.

Ms Hartigan added there was some argument he should also remain in custody for his own protection regarding his mental health condition.

During the bail application Mr Dallas made attempts to say something only to be told to remain quiet.

As Ms Hartigan was noting her reasons for rejecting bail, he repeatedly began jerking his head to the left.

When Ms Varley requested the court finalise a charge of driving while his licence was suspended, to which he has already pleaded guilty, Mr Dallas began making random comments despite being told not to say anything before repeating “goodbye” and leaving the room.

He had to be brought back so the driving charge could be dealt with.

Mr Dallas again made a number of comments including that he did not admit to possessing the drugs, only the $7000 in cash.

For driving on a suspended licence, he was fined $450 and disqualified for six months. A conviction was recorded.

His case will be mentioned again in April.