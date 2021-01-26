Former NRL player dies in Top End quad bike crash

NRL player Masada Iosefa during his professional playing days. He died after a quad bike crash in the Darwin rural area.

A MAN who died in a quad bike crash in the Darwin rural area has been identified as a former professional rugby league player who was meant to celebrate his birthday today.

Masada Iosefa, 32, was a Samoan former professional rugby league football player who played with the Penrith Panthers and West Tigers in the NRL. He would have been 33 on January 26, 2021.

After his professional NRL career came to an end, Mr Iosefa settled in Rockhampton where he was a youth worker.

NT Police said initial investigations indicate a man on a quad bike had failed to negotiate a bend on McKinley Rd, Herbert, around 9pm on Monday before colliding with a guard rail and rolling the bike.

A passer-by came across the accident scene and alerted police and emergency services who responded to the incident.

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said ambulance officers were called to the scene of the accident about 9pm last night.

"Paramedics and police arrived and, unfortunately, they found the male already passed away," Mr Garraway said.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

