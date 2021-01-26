Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NRL player Masada Iosefa during his professional playing days. He died after a quad bike crash in the Darwin rural area.
NRL player Masada Iosefa during his professional playing days. He died after a quad bike crash in the Darwin rural area.
Rugby League

Former NRL player dies in Top End quad bike crash

Melanie Plane
by and MADURA MCCORMACK, MELANIE PLANE AND WILL ZWAR
26th Jan 2021 3:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who died in a quad bike crash in the Darwin rural area has been identified as a former professional rugby league player who was meant to celebrate his birthday today.

Masada Iosefa, 32, was a Samoan former professional rugby league football player who played with the Penrith Panthers and West Tigers in the NRL. He would have been 33 on January 26, 2021.

After his professional NRL career came to an end, Mr Iosefa settled in Rockhampton where he was a youth worker.

 

The Penrith Panthers training session following their home game against the Sharks in 2009. Masada Iosefa.
The Penrith Panthers training session following their home game against the Sharks in 2009. Masada Iosefa.

 

The North Queensland Cowboys vs. Wests Tigers at Dairy Farmers Stadium. Cowboys' Johnathan Thurston and Tigers' 22 Masada Iosefa
The North Queensland Cowboys vs. Wests Tigers at Dairy Farmers Stadium. Cowboys' Johnathan Thurston and Tigers' 22 Masada Iosefa

 

NT Police said initial investigations indicate a man on a quad bike had failed to negotiate a bend on McKinley Rd, Herbert, around 9pm on Monday before colliding with a guard rail and rolling the bike.

A passer-by came across the accident scene and alerted police and emergency services who responded to the incident.

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said ambulance officers were called to the scene of the accident about 9pm last night.

"Paramedics and police arrived and, unfortunately, they found the male already passed away," Mr Garraway said.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

Originally published as Former NRL player dies in Top End quad bike crash

More Stories

footy footy player nrl rugby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special park chair to honour Somerset’s centenarian birthday

        Premium Content Special park chair to honour Somerset’s centenarian birthday

        Community An iconic Esk woman is being recognised with a special chair, just in time for her 100th birthday.

        Lockyer art gallery returns with new exhibition

        Premium Content Lockyer art gallery returns with new exhibition

        Art & Theatre The touring exhibition showcases the work of 33 professional artists, some of whom...

        Warrant issued for man’s arrest after failed court showing

        Premium Content Warrant issued for man’s arrest after failed court showing

        Crime The 24-year-old was to appear in Gatton court on Monday for a string of offences...

        Police call for witnesses after alleged assault in park

        Premium Content Police call for witnesses after alleged assault in park

        Crime Local police allege the assault occurred in Dawson Phipps Park. FULL DETAILS: