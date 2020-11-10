Former media boss leaps into new role

Former Channel 9 Sunshine Coast manager Scott Harrison and White House International founder and director Min Swan have announced their partnership.

The announcement comes as the popular event management company rebranded from White House Celebrations.

Company founder and managing director Min Swan said the new name was in line with the business's aggressive growth strategy.

She said Mr Harrison joining the team gave her the confidence to grow to "a new level".

"I had never considered a business partner before but now I can't imagine doing it without Scott," she said.

"He is well known and very well respected on the Sunshine Coast and is someone who I've known personally for almost eight years.

"Having Scott on the team makes me feel extremely confident that we can grow to a new level, creating the next evolution of White House International."

Mr Harrison has several years' experience in travel, television and media sales.

He left Channel 9 after the company announced it would axe a dozen jobs and shorten regional news bulletins.

Mr Harrison said he was excited to leap into his new role as growth director.

"This next phase of the business is all about living up to the name and connecting our clients to the world, and vice versa," he said.

"Together, Min, the team and I have full intent on putting the Sunshine Coast on the world stage and benefiting the region that has supported us both throughout the years."

White House International has 11-years' experience in managing events, e-vents, brand strategy and celebrations.