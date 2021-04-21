Former Lord mayor appointed as water collaborative chair

Former Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk will take on the role as the Lockyer and Somerset Water Collaborative chairman. Pics Tara Croser.

A former Brisbane lord mayor will take the leading role of the Lockyer and Somerset water collaborative as it pushes to secure a sustainable water supply for irrigators.

High-profile leader Graham Quirk was on Wednesday appointed as the new collaborative chair.

Mr Quirk said he was thrilled to be advocating for the region’s water security and would continue with the momentum outgoing chairman Stephen Robertson had fought to get moving.

“I’m very excited to be joining the team at such a crucial time and am confident Stephen’s dedication to the role over the past two and a half years has the project well positioned for success,” Mr Quirk said.

“The Water for the Lockyer project is a visionary initiative that will secure the farming future of the nation and I hope to play a key role in sealing the deal.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the appointment of the new chair was a very bittersweet moment, tipping her hat to the immeasurable contribution Mr Robertson had made in his time as Chair.

“Stephen’s clear vision coupled with his strong leadership skills has seen the project come along in leaps and bounds and has put us in good stead to secure water supplies for our regions,” Cr Milligan said.

“He has been a key driver in advocacy and stakeholder engagement, leaving behind a huge footprint.

“While his expertise, wisdom and mateship will be sorely missed, I am confident our new Chair, Graham Quirk, will make a seamless transition into the chairman role.”

Mr Quirk spent eight years in the leading role as lord mayor, before moving into the role as an auctioneer.

He spent more than 30 years in local government and was Brisbane’s 16th lord mayor.

Mr Robertson was a driving force in delivering the Detailed Business Case to the State Government.

He noted on his departure it was becoming increasingly difficult to commit the time needed to complete the project.

Outgoing Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative Chair Stephen Robertson and Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan discuss the $1.4 million funding boost for a business case to ensure water security in the region.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the farming community was excited by the prospects of the new appointment.

“Graham Quirk has a wealth of experience working with all tiers of government and I am confident his high-level expertise will allow us to open new doors and reach the finish line,” Cr Lehmann said.

“He has a well-rounded understanding of the vital infrastructure rural communities like ours needs to be sustainable long term and will be a staunch asset to the collaborative.”

For more information about the status of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative Detailed Business Case visit www.lvandswatercollaborative.com.au.

