The 47-year-old man is charged with 41 counts of grooming children under 16.

A FORMER Gatton doctor charged with more than 130 child related matters including grooming children under 16 and using the internet to procure children has had his case mentioned before Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Joseph Lee Smith was not required to be in court yesterday when solicitor Ryan McCullough, of MacDonald Law, asked for an adjournment as the defence was still awaiting one matter to complete the police brief of evidence.

Mr McCullough said the defence had received the brief relating to all other charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Natalie Bugden said the piece of evidence related to a recorded witness statement.

Smith, 47, has not as yet been required to enter pleas to the charges which include 41 counts of grooming a child under 16 years with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act, 72 counts of failing to comply with reporting obligations under the Child Protection Act, eight counts of using the internet to procure children under 16, and three counts of taking a child for immoral purposes.

Smith has been remanded in custody since his arrest in Toowoomba in September 2019.

Magistrate Howard Osborne remanded Smith in custody and adjourned the case for mentioned back in the same court on February 25.

Originally published as Former Lockyer Valley doctor on 130-plus child related charges