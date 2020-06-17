Former local, renowned Aussie author set to visit region

THE author of popular Australian novels The Outback Nurse and A Country Nurse will be in Toogoolawah this month.

Thea Hayes, who spent 20 years living and working on Wave Hill Station in the Northern Territory, will be speaking at the Toogoolawah & District Historical group’s special meeting.

Ms Hayes writes about Toogoolawah in her second book, where she tells the story of her new life in rural Queensland.

It is the tale of going from running a rural shop in Toogoolawah to dairy and cattle farming, then working as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes.

Society secretary Beryce Nelson said after months of lockdown, the group was looking forward to getting back to routine and was excited to have Ms Hayes join them.

“Thea will cover many aspects of her amazing life as a nurse in rural and outback Australia, and she has many local stories to tell as well,” Mrs Nelson said.

“Thea has donated a copy of one of her books and this will be raffled on the day.”

The special meeting and chat with Thea Hayes is on June 23 at the Toogoolawah RSL in Cairnscroft St.

Morning tea is at 10am, with the meeting to start at 10.30am.

The History Museum in the old colonial railway station will re-open three days a week starting this Thursday, June 18. Opening hours will be 10am–2pm until further notice.