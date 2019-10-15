Former Laidley Shire councillor honoured at funeral

FRIENDS and family have gathered to farewell former Laidley Shire councillor Geoffrey Colin Lester.

To say Geoff's life was impressive, inspirational is an understatement.

He served many roles during his life in the Lockyer Valley, including the rural fire brigade, leagues club and the Laidley Shire Council.

Geoff was born on August 25, 1935, the third and youngest son of Samuel Reid and Gladys Pearl Lester of Morton Vale, Queensland.

He was predeceased by his eldest brother, Douglas Leonard Lester of Morton Vale in 1999 and his brother Roland James Lester of Lake Clarendon now resides at Toowoomba.

Geoff received his education at Morton Vale Primary School and Gatton State School.

After graduating from high school, he moved to Taringa, Brisbane where he trained as a Radio Technician with the Department of Civil Aviation and attended National Service training with the Australian Army upon turning 18 years of age.

In 1954, Geoff returned to Morton Vale becoming a fourth generation land owner, farmer and grazier in the Lockyer Valley, following a fine family tradition first started by his great-grandfather, Joseph Lester, an Irish Immigrant who settled in the District in 1873.

On March 7, 1959, Geoff married the love of his life, Janet Mary Andrew, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs Norman Andrew, of Lynford.

Geoff and Janet were blessed with 60 years of happy marriage together living at their family home in Morton Vale. Geoff is survived by his wife Janet, their three sons, Wayne Geoffrey, Garry Kenneth and Gregory Norman Lester, their six grandchildren, Rachel, Claire, Samuel, Thomas, Simon and Hannah and two great-grandchildren Emmeline and Gwendolyn.

Geoff devoted significant time and energy in assisting members of the Lockyer Valley community during his lifetime.

Geoff served in an honorary capacity as Rural Fire Warden for the Morton Vale District for 48 years commencing from 1971.

He served as Secretary of the Gatton Leagues Club from 1983 to 1985 and as its President in 1986; he served as a Justice of the Peace commencing in 1995.

Geoff was elected as a Councillor of the Laidley Shire Council in 1996, following a tradition of community service to the Shire by his father, Samuel R. Lester and grandfather, Leonard T. Lester, both who served as local councillors during their lifetimes.

Geoff faithfully served his community as a Councillor for 11 years from 1996 to 2007.

He passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, at the age of 84 years, with his beloved wife Janet and family at his side.

His funeral service was held at the Uniting Church, 45 Patrick Street, Laidley, on September 19, 2019, the same church where Geoff was married to Janet in 1959.