Pierce Brosnan flaunts beach bod

HE'S KNOWN for playing the smooth and sexy spy James Bond, and Pierce Brosnan still has a bit of the 007 swagger at 64.

Brosnan was spotted soaking up the sun in Hawaii with his wife of 20 years, Keely Shaye Smith, over the weekend. And the former action star stripped down to show us he's still got a touch of the James Bonds.

Pierce Brosnan still has a touch of the James Bonds about him.

The silver fox, who smouldered on screens as the sexy spy in four films throughout the '90s, stripped down to a pair of boardshorts as he enjoyed the surf. Staying shirtless after the dip, Brosnan showed off the chest hair that made him famous.

Arrest me.

Brosnan became the fifth actor to take on the role of Bond in the famous franchise in 1994. He appeared as the spy in four of the films before passing the baton over to Daniel Craig in 2006.

And while the star is still proud to be recognised as the famous spy, he says he will never go back.

"The sheer brilliance of going to work each day and being a part of that movie magic, [which has] such a strong legacy was a huge responsibility," Brosnan told Closer Weekly last year.