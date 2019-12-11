Former child star dead at 55

Philip McKeon, the child star of award-winning 80s sitcom Alice, has died at the age of 55.

The actor died in Texas on Tuesday after a long battle with illness, McKeon's spokesman Jeff Ballard told People magazine.

"We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil's passing," said Ballard in a statement to the outlet.

"His wonderful sense of humour, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life."

Philip McKeon, best known for playing Tommy Hyatt on Alice, has died aged 55. Picture: Getty.

McKeon starred in Alice from 1976 to 1985 alongside Linda Lavin. The show won eight Golden Globes, and was based on Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

McKeon is survived by his sister Nancy McKeon, who starred in The Facts of Life.

After Alice ended, McKeon went on to star in a handful of other projects. His last on-screen appearance was 1994's Ghoulies IV.

He also directed a film and produced several others, including Teresa's Tattoo, which starred his sister.

McKeon later worked in the news industry and hosted a radio show in Wimberley, Texas, close to his family.

Actor Charlie Sheen paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself with McKeon from 'No Day at the Beach' - the episode of the 1980s NBC anthology series Amazing Stories that they starred in together.

"Shared some wonderful moments in the 'trenches' with Phil McKeon many moons ago," Sheen wrote. "Over the past few decades, he was always a perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit."

