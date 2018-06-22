Former Brazilian football pro to coach in Gatton

FOOTBALL: Former Brazilian professional footballer Thiago Kosloski is set to land in Gatton next month to coach aspiring young players in the region.

Kosloski, who served as academy director at Botafogo in his homeland before making the move to live in Australia, will lead the clinics on July 9 and 10 at the Gatton Redbacks.

The clinics are designed for both boys and girls from Under 8 to Under 16 and open to anyone, not just those who play for the club.

Club president Adam Halstead said it was an exciting chance for youngsters in the area to learn from someone with a vast amount of experience both playing and coaching the game.

"It's a great opportunity to give country kids exposure to such high-level coaching and development,” Halstead said.

"Our kids aspire to play professional football and this clinic allows them to continue that dream and exposes them to coaching of that level.

"We have held clinics before previously with some fantastic coaches but not to this calibre and the credentials that Thiago holds.”

Halstead said the opportunity would not come to Gatton often and urged people to get involved.

"The clinic is not only going to be beneficial in regards to player development, but also accommodating to parents as it is local and affordable,” he said.

You can register for the holiday clinic at the club, via email at gattonredbacksfc@ gmail.com or by contacting Adam Halstead on 0438146483.