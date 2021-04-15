Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Block star Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and fraud at the beginning of a four-day District Court trial in Brisbane.
Former Block star Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and fraud at the beginning of a four-day District Court trial in Brisbane.
Crime

Former Block star faces four-day trial

by Kay Dibben
15th Apr 2021 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former reality television contestant Suzi Taylor and a co-accused man have begun a four-day District Court trial on five charges, including deprivation of liberty and extortion.

Suellen Jan Taylor and Ali Ebrahimi today pleaded not guilty to charges of deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, extortion, fraud and attempted fraud.

The offences were allegedly committed on October 30, 2019, at a New Farm unit.

A jury of 13, including a reserve juror, has been sworn in.

Brisbane District Court heard 11 witnesses would be called to give evidence for the Crown case, including the alleged victim, David John Butler.

Suzi Taylor’s co-accused Ali Ebrahimi outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Suzi Taylor’s co-accused Ali Ebrahimi outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard


 

Originally published as Former Block star faces four-day trial

ali ebrahimi court crime suzi taylor

Just In

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic
    • 15th Apr 2021 2:07 PM

    Just In

      Qantas boss’ vaccine fear

      Qantas boss’ vaccine fear
      • 15th Apr 2021 1:26 PM

      Top Stories

        Woman hospitalised after horse falls on top of her

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after horse falls on top of her

        News The woman, who is aged in her 50s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital

        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Everything you can do now COVID-19 restrictions have eased

        TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Premium Content TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Cricket An electric bunch of teenagers more than rose to the occasion when they hit the...

        Councillors ‘fobbed off’ by resources minister on river plan

        Premium Content Councillors ‘fobbed off’ by resources minister on river plan

        Council News It wasn’t the response councillors were looking for when aiming to improve the Mid...