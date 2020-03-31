Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Karla Rose Lake, 75, was a passenger onboard the Ruby Princess. She died from COVID-19 in Caboolture Hospital at 2am on Sunday, March 29.
Karla Rose Lake, 75, was a passenger onboard the Ruby Princess. She died from COVID-19 in Caboolture Hospital at 2am on Sunday, March 29.
News

Former Bay woman, 75, dies of coronavirus

Christian Berechree
30th Mar 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 31st Mar 2020 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KARLA Rose Lake, 75, died in Caboolture Hospital about 2am Sunday, becoming the third Queenslander claimed by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The Caboolture woman had previously lived in Hervey Bay, with her husband Graeme telling 7NEWS She used to do work for Vietnam veterans in the region and was a member of Pialba Bowls Club.

Mrs Lake became infected on-board the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Mrs Lake's sister Yvonne Cunningham said the couple was allowed to go ashore in Sydney, take a bus to the airport, wander around the domestic terminal for hours, then fly to Brisbane where they were collected by family members.

All family members are now in self-isolation at home.

Ms Cunningham said the cruise was a 75th birthday present from her brother-in-law to her sister.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
caboolture coronavirus hervey bay ruby princess
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More virus cases confirmed in West Moreton

        premium_icon More virus cases confirmed in West Moreton

        News After more than doubling its number of cases at the weekend, the region’s number has again risen.

        Game for two: Golf clubs weigh up coronavirus shutdown

        premium_icon Game for two: Golf clubs weigh up coronavirus shutdown

        Golf While outdoor facilities including playgrounds and skate parks are closed, golfers...

        Gatton renters safe thanks to PM’s eviction freeze: Agents

        premium_icon Gatton renters safe thanks to PM’s eviction freeze: Agents

        News Gatton real estate agency explains how six-month ban on evictions will impact...

        Coronavirus Gatton: Everything you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: Everything you need to know today

        Health New QLD COVID-19 hotspot revealed