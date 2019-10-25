Menu
Grantley Fielke played 24 games for the Crows and was a legend at West Adelaide.
Crime

Former AFL star violently bashed in home invasion

25th Oct 2019 5:55 AM

Grantley Fielke, a South Australian footy legend who played 40 AFL games with the Magpies and Crows, is recovering from a vicious alleged assault inside his home in Adelaide.

The 57-year-old reportedly required facial reconstruction surgery and spent four days in hospital after an alleged attack in the early hours of September 22.

Fielke, a product of SA's Riverland region who became a star at West Adelaide in the early 1980s winning a premiership in 1983 and a Magarey Medal in 1985, had returned to his home in Hewett after a night at the South Gawler Football Club.

A Gawler East man, 26, and a Gawler South man, 29, have been charged with one count each of assault causing harm.

The pair have been bailed to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court next month.

Adelaide Football Club Past Players and Officials Association chairman Rod Jameson told 9 News the club was helping cover some of Fielke's medical bills.

"Once Grant shared the details of the horrific home invasion at his family home and the physical injuries he incurred, we were able to assist," Jameson said.

"The financial support (is) for any out of pocket expenses his health fund didn't cover (including) the surgeries he's required to repair the significant damages."

Fielke, who now works as a real estate agent, played 16 games in his one year at Collingwood in 1987 before returning home to Adelaide.

He was part of the Crows' inaugural squad in 1991 and played every game in their first season before falling out of favour in 1992 and returning to the Bloods where he became the club's games record-holder. He has three children.

