A former high profile AFL player has been filmed snorting what looks like a white powder.
AFL

AFL premiership star in white powder video

23rd Oct 2018 10:41 AM

AN AFL premiership player has been filmed snorting white powder.

According to multiple reports, a video that was spread on social media shows a former player cheered on by a group of men chanting his nickname.

The video shows the man snorting one of five lines of powder on the surface in front of him - prompting screams and cheers from the men alongside him.

"Oh my god, oh my f***ing god," one man can be heard saying, The Herald Sun reports.

An AFL spokesman has said the league is investigating the video.

"We are aware of a video currently circulating and are looking into the matter," league spokesman Jay Allen said.

A still image taken from a video shows a man snorting a white substance
"We won't be providing any further comment until we have all relevant information and have completed our inquiries."

Channel 7 reporter Tom Browne told Triple M's Hot Breakfast said the video shows a "high profile AFL figure".

"There's a high profile AFL figure who looks like they're snorting a white substance - and a considerable amount of white substance - being egged on by people around the particular high profile AFL figure doing the rounds," Browne said.

"I think it will become a significant story."

AFL great and Triple M breakfast show host Luke Darcy described the video as "an unbelievable bit of vision".

