Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Melbourne Heart's Alex Terra goes up against Troy Hearfield. Hearfield will coach the Boambee Bombers in the 2021 Coastal Premier League.
Melbourne Heart's Alex Terra goes up against Troy Hearfield. Hearfield will coach the Boambee Bombers in the 2021 Coastal Premier League.
Soccer

Former A-League player to coach Bombers in 2021

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former A-League player with 129 professional caps will take the reins of Boambee Bombers next year as they vie for the Coastal Premier League crown.

Former Newcastle Jets, Central Coast Mariners and Wellington Phoenix player Troy Hearfield has been locked in as the Bombers head coach for the 2021 CPL season.

Hearfield brings a wealth of experience to the powerhouse club, having made multiple A-League finals appearances, representing Australia at youth level as well as playing against top class opposition during the Mariners 2011/12 Asian Champions League campaign.

Nagoya Grampus' Markus Tanaka Tulio (left) competes for the ball with Troy Hearfield of the Central Coast Mariners during their AFC Champions League match in 2012. (AAP Image/Paul Miller)
Nagoya Grampus' Markus Tanaka Tulio (left) competes for the ball with Troy Hearfield of the Central Coast Mariners during their AFC Champions League match in 2012. (AAP Image/Paul Miller)

Boambee finished second in the inaugural CPL last season and will be looking to improve, despite lifting the CPL North Conference grand final trophy in what was a very disrupted season.

Meanwhile, North Coast Football has released its 2021 season calendar, with community football scheduled to start on the weekend after Easter, concluding in September.

The plan allows for up to 18 rounds of community football in 2021 plus three weeks of finals.

Coastal Premier League will start a week earlier and conclude a week after the community grand finals with three weekends available for catch-up rounds should some matches be postponed due to weather.

National Premier League youth starts in early March and concludes in early September.

More Stories

boambee bombers boambee fc central coast mariners coastal premier league newcastle jets troy hearfield wellington phoenix fc
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Premium Content Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Crime Esk police have released CCTV of the man they wish to speak to in relation to a theft from a local business

        In court: Repeat drug and drink driving offender

        Premium Content In court: Repeat drug and drink driving offender

        Crime The woman appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court and copped a hefty fine for the...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83

        Future of Gatton park decided by council

        Premium Content Future of Gatton park decided by council

        Council News REVEALED: Council has discussed a plan to sell the local park for development