News

Formals 2017: the complete wrap-up

SCHOOL'S OUT: Amelia Bax and Cameron Messenger at the Laidley State High School formal .
SCHOOL'S OUT: Amelia Bax and Cameron Messenger at the Laidley State High School formal . Melanie Keyte

YEAR 12 graduates across the Lockyer and Brisbane valleys enjoyed their time to shine at last week's school formals.

Gorgeous gowns complemented smart suits down the red carpet as the students made their entrance accompanied by friends, family and partners.

It was a celebration that these teenagers will never forget.

Find all the arrivals photos below.

Lockyer District High School

Laidley State High School

Lowood State High School

Faith Lutheran College

Toogoolawah High School

