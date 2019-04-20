Forgotten victims of WW1 and WW2

LOOKING BACK: Les Johnson remembers the many animals that fell alongside soldiers as casualties of war.

LOOKING BACK: Les Johnson remembers the many animals that fell alongside soldiers as casualties of war. Ebony Graveur

IT'S safe to say a certain passion underlines the drive behind most who find themselves involved in co-ordinating Anzac Day services.

For one Lockyer Valley farmer, the day is about remembering.

"Remembering the sacrifices our forebears made to make the country what it is,” Les Johnson said.

"This country owes them a great debt for their service as a lot of them didn't come back, as we all know.”

But, as well as remembering the people who fell, Mr Johnson remembers the animals involved in the war.

"I'm very passionate about the animals, particularly the horses,” Mr Johnson said.

He said 200,000 horses left Australia during World War I and only a single animal returned.

"It took six weeks for them to travel from Australia to Gallipoli and the poor animals were in cramped stables for six weeks,” he said.

"Only one ever came back. They had to shoot them and that was because of quarantine of course.”

The animal lover became a part of the organisational side of Helidon's Anzac Day march when he began volunteering for the RSL.

"I saw the sub-branch needed a bit of a hand a few years ago and I put my hand up to help,” he said.

Helidon RSL Sub-Branch has run the Anzac Day march longer than Mr Johnson can remember.

Mr Johnson said he knew soldiers who had returned to the country after serving in the Australian Defence Force overseas.

"Our politicians need to look after our service people, I mean even our young people who are in Afghanistan and East Timor and even peacekeeping forces,” he said.

"I know quite a number of young fellows who have come back and they're very badly scarred from the experiences they've had.”

"We need them to look after our country; they've made this country the great place it is,” he said.

The Heldion Anzac Day march will take place at 12.30pm, starting from the corner of Turner Street and Railway Street.

Major Darryl Burley will be the reviewing officer and Father Michael McClure will lead prayers.

Events around the Lockyer Valley:

Gatton Dawn Service: 4.15am for a 4.28am start at the Weeping Mothers Memorial, Littleton Park, Hickey St, Gatton.

Gatton March and Service: March will form up outside the Council office in North St at 10am for a 10.30am start. For more information, call the Gatton RSL on 0438585202.

Forest Hill: 9am for a 9.15 start for the March leading to Memorial Park. For more information, email laidleyrsl@bigpond.com.

Grantham/Ma Ma Creek: 7.30pm at Ma Ma Creek Community Hall followed by light supper. For more information, contact Narelle Peach on 0438787508.

Hatton Vale: Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony at 7.30am at the Hatton Vale Memorial, corner of Australia Drive and Thallon Rd. For more information, email laidleyrsl@bigpond.com

Laidley Dawn Service: 4.20am for a 4.28am start at the Anzac Memorial Park, Patrick St, Laidley.

Laidley March and Service: March assembly will be outside the Anglican Church, Ambrose St from 10am for a 10.20am start. For more information, email laidleyrsl@bigpond.com

Helidon: March and Service is at Helidon Railyard at 12.15pm for a 12.30pm start to the service, wreath laying and ceremony. For more information, contact the Helidon RSL on 46976508 or Ray Watterson on 0400018030.

Withcott: Meet at 7.45am at the Withcott Memorial, Meadows Rd, Withcott for an 8am start for the Anzac Day Service, wreath laying and ceremony. For more information, contact John Bennet on 0458410711.

Murphys Creek: The Anzac Day Service will be held at Murphys Creek Grounds at 10am. For more information, contact Bob Mann on 0418457411.