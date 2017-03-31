28°
Forging a future for Somerset's young athletes

Lachlan Mcivor
| 31st Mar 2017 9:26 AM
FUTURE PLANS: The proposed field layout for the upgraded Mt Tarampa Athletics Facility.
FUTURE PLANS: The proposed field layout for the upgraded Mt Tarampa Athletics Facility. Contributed

ATHLETICS: With a record number of kids on board for the 2016-17 season, the Mt Tarampa Little Athletics Centre believes now is the perfect time to plan for the future of young athletes in the region.

As the only Little Athletics centre for aspiring track and field stars in the whole of the Somerset, making strides to provide the right infrastructure for the long-term future of the area has become their priority.

The Draft Facilities Master Plan paves the way to upgrade facilities at their oval, next to Mt Tarampa State School.

It includes upgrading the layout of the track, developing new throws areas, and a new long jump runway as well as looking to provide toilet facilities and lighting in the long term.

Centre manager Jo-Anne Campbell said the tremendous growth of the centre over the past few years had been a big driving factor.

"A few years ago we only had about 37 kids, now we have 121 kids for the season,” Campbell said.

"It's a great increase so we must be doing something right.”

Providing a top quality facility as a base point for kids who have to travel from far and wide to train was the goal.

"We've always wanted to do it but now lots of kids are coming from far away, like Toogoolawah and Esk way,” she said.

"We want to make it a great experience for them when they travel so far.

"We pride ourselves on making it fun for the kids and every year we have children who make it to state level.”

The plan builds on works under way at the grounds to develop a new clubhouse and storage shed.

The new shed, which is undergoing a fit-out, provides a purpose-built space for the club's administration and operation.

The next stage of the master plan is expected to commence in April, with the upgraded track layout, and the off-season months will be used to ready the surface in time for school carnivals in July and August.

"As soon as we can get some volunteer help we'll be fitting the new shed out,” she said.

"Then (we move on to) the 10-lane track ... it will be as soon as possible, as soon as we have the funds we can do it.”

The prospect of top-tier facilities was an exciting one for the club.

"It's a good, safe environment to develop their skills in all the different events provided by Little Athletics,” she said.

The club is currently seeking feedback from community members about the proposed plans and the centre is also launching new corporate sponsorship packages to help fund the proposals.

"We have families that cover a 100km radius so getting that word of mouth is always good,” she said.

Topics:  little athletics mt tarampa mt tarampa little athletics centre

Local Partners

Forging a future for Somerset's young athletes

The Mt Tarampa Little Athletics Centre believes now is the perfect time to plan for the future of young athletes in the region.

