Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Forget the Man in the Moon, meet Cowboy in the Clouds

by Will Zwar
15th Mar 2021 6:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DARWIN skies regularly put on a show as storms roll across the harbour during the wet season, with Darwin photographer Daz Connor's shot showing just how brilliant they can be.

"That's the most realistic cloud I've seen in my life, straight away I saw a cowboy in a hat with a gun," he said.

 

MORE TOP STORIES

Three arrested over weapons after huge street brawl involving about 20 people

Mitchell St Hilton Hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

Public to offer feedback on Nuttall Pl closure

Larrakia woman Megan Waters named the co host of Yokayi Footy's second season

 

"He was there for ages, a good half an hour … standing on the rockfall between Mindil Beach and Cullen Bay lining up an Inpex gas tanker."

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Connor said Darwin was the best place in the world to enjoy cloud formations and colours in the sky and he would lap up the final months of what had been an impressive year.

"Every night I'm out there taking photos, it's unbelievable. there's nowhere like it in the world, photo opportunities are endless, every night you photograph something special," he said.

"I'm loving the wet season and photography wise it's the best time of year, it's absolutely stunning."

Originally published as Forget the Man in the Moon, meet Darwin's Cowboy in the Clouds

More Stories

clouds darwin editors picks offbeat weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re in a perfect position’: Local push for Olympic action

        Premium Content ‘We’re in a perfect position’: Local push for Olympic action

        News With its close proximity to Brisbane and world class facilities, the Lockyer Valley is in the perfect position to get in on the Olympic Games action and reap the...

        Major bank to permanently close Gatton branch

        Premium Content Major bank to permanently close Gatton branch

        News Customers have been informed that the town’s branch will close this year.

        FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

        Premium Content FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

        Education Fernvale preps: secret agents, teachers, hairdressers galore

        Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Premium Content Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Business Bus boss slams cheap airfare deal, tourism industry has doubts