Forget screaming babies, look at the pups

PHOTOS of antler wearing dogs are set to go straight to the pool room this Christmas with Queen B's Collective holding their inaugural pet portrait photo shoot.

There wasn't a crying child in sight at the Christmas photography session with dogs and even a bearded dragon sporting Santa hats, antlers and sitting in boxes all to get the best shot.

Landscape photographer Holly Slade said taking pictures of pets was a refreshing challenge.

"It was completely different, usually when I go out to photograph I'm by myself, but this was lots of laughing and whistling and dogs running about,” Ms Slade said.

CUTE SNAPS: Dogs get photographed at the Queen B's Collective inaugural event. Holly Slade

"It was a bit like "how many people does it take to keep a dog entertained” about 5.”

The commotion attracted onlookers at the Forest Hill shop with nine dogs being photographed throughout the day.

Apart from Mungus the bearded dragon all pets were dogs, but Ms Slade hoped to get a variety of talent next year.

Pets at the Queen B's Collective inaugural pet portrait photo shoot. Holly Slade

"It was great fun and it will be an annual event, keep posted for more,” she said.

This year is just the second festive season for the shop owned by four women who promote locally sourced and handmade items.

The shop stocks a range of products from local designers with earrings, photography, plants and vintage furniture available for purchase.