Forgery: Unlicensed driver sends dodgy documents to police

A Baree woman has faced court after providing police a forged document, claiming it to be a special hardship order allowing her to drive despite being disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Cherrie was intercepted by police in Mount Morgan on June 27, 2020 where it was revealed she was driving without a licence.

Sgt Dalton said Cherrie told police she had a temporary special hardship order that allowed her to drive.

He said Cherrie emailed a photograph of a letter from the Department of Transport and Main Roads to Mount Morgan Police Station on July 2.

He said Cherrie provided police with the original document on July 8, which had a number of inconsistencies with the document in the Department of Transport records.

He said inconsistencies included Cherrie's address on the document, the address of the customer service centre, Cherrie's client reference number, the date in the heading that was relevant to when the licence existed and the hearing date.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowan said his client sent the email out of "stupidity".

"It was a panic reaction," Mr McGowan said.

"She was always going to get caught."

Cherrie was fined $700 with criminal convictions recorded.

