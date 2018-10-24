Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

CELEBRATION: Forest Hill State School unveils the progression mural showcasing the transition the school has experienced since 1893 at its 125-year celebration last week.

CELEBRATION: Forest Hill State School unveils the progression mural showcasing the transition the school has experienced since 1893 at its 125-year celebration last week. Dominic Elsome

THE Forest Hill community came together last week to celebrate the past and look forward to the future at Forest Hill State School's 125th anniversary celebrations.

Dozens of former pupils, parents and staff made their way to the small school to remember what it was and look forward to what it could become.

Principal Brooke Pickett said Friday afternoon had been a wonderful success for the school community.

"It was lovely to be able to chat to past teachers, parents and students,” MsPickett said.

"There was a lot of discussion about how things had changed and a chance to catch up - life is so busy these days, sometimes you need to have those organised events to take the time to actually have a chat.

"It was informal, it was about being able to sit and have a chat to someone or meet someone who'd been there.”

After a formal ceremony, many of the guests dispersed around the school, chatting amongst themselves and checking out memorabilia.

The event culminated with the P&C unveiling a mural commissioned for the milestone, showing the progression of the school through the years.

Ms Pickett said the artwork had been well received by the community.

"A lot of people commented about how we really captured what Forest Hill State School was about,” she said.

The school was established in 1893 and has been a major hub for the town since.

It currently hosts about 150 pupils and Ms Pickett said a lot had changed justin the 11 years she had been a part of the community.

"I think we've gone from a good school to a great school,” she said.

"The grounds, especially with a little bit of rain, look beautiful, everything's neat and tidy, there's been a lot of work done in terms of capital works - it's got a really lovely feel to it.”

She said the school's continued success was because of its small size, not in spite of it.

"I think it's the relationships that we have as a community, the relationships we have with the students and even the relationships amongst the teachers - it's a real team and family environment,” Ms Pickett said.

"It's because we have got smaller numbers - we can take the time and the kids' best interests are at our hearts constantly.

"We're always looking to improve what we're doing and work with the families and community with new ideas.”

Ms Pickett added that the school's biggest achievement was its ability to acknowledge and respect the past and traditions, while also looking to the future and constantly evolving.

"I'm really proud that we've been able to acknowledge and have traditions while also being modern at the same time,” she said.