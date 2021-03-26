Forest Hill monument to be centre of 100 year celebration

The Forest Hill monument, which was officially revealed 100 years ago on March 26, 1921. Photo: Supplied

For the past 100 years, the Forest Hill War Memorial has been an icon of the small town.

It’s survived multiple floods, and tomorrow (Saturday), the community will rally together to celebrate 100 years since the memorial was unveiled.

The Forest Hill Community Development committee have pulled together the history of the monument, and date its creation back to builders PJ Lowther and Sons, of Brisbane.

Committee vice president Ann Bichell said the monument was originally finished construction on February 19, 1921.

Army cadets from 139ACU Gatton Unit at the 2018 Forest Hill Anzac Day Service.

But, according to records, it was unveiled to the public on March 26, 1921, which was Easter Saturday.

“Tomorrow morning we are doing a short dedication service with some history that we’ve uncovered and a re-enactment,” Mrs Bichel said.

History researched by the committee found that the Lowther family came from Yorkshire, England, with a long line of seafarers, inn-keepers, artists and stone masons.

According to Allan Lowther Porter, a member of the Lowther family, records say that the design that was put forward at the time was highly regarded and won praise for its solemn presence, sensitive emotion it expressed and stately appearance.

The monument is traditionally the centrepiece of the Forest Hill Anzac Day services, which draw large crows.

ANZAC Day 2012- Forest HillPhoto Kerry ONeill / Gatton Star

Mrs Bichel said this year’s Anzac Day ceremony would go ahead with a COVID-safety plan in place.

To acknowledge the milestone, the ceremony will be held at 9am at Anzac Park, Victoria St, Forest Hill.

Those attending are asked to bring their own chair.

The ceremony is expected to go for about half an hour.