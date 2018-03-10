Menu
Forest Hill Handmade Market a hub of creativity

CRAFTY: Ruby of Canungra makes her own candle at the Forest Hill Handmade Expo Market on Saturday.
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

THE first Forest Hill handmade Expo Market of the year was back this weekend, drawing crowds from near and far.

Market Manager Andrew Van Der Beek said the market was always well supported, and Saturday was no exception.

"Our point of distinction, is that everything is hand made,” he said.

"Everything here people have put their heart and soul into. The November one will be larger as it gets closer to Christmas.”

The next handmade expo will be on June 9 at the Forest Hill School of Arts Hall, Railway Street.

Topics:  expo forest hill forest hill handmade market lockyer valley

Gatton Star

