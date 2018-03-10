Forest Hill Handmade Market a hub of creativity

THE first Forest Hill handmade Expo Market of the year was back this weekend, drawing crowds from near and far.
Market Manager Andrew Van Der Beek said the market was always well supported, and Saturday was no exception.
"Our point of distinction, is that everything is hand made,” he said.
"Everything here people have put their heart and soul into. The November one will be larger as it gets closer to Christmas.”
The next handmade expo will be on June 9 at the Forest Hill School of Arts Hall, Railway Street.
