Forest Hill gets timely boost

CRICKET: Forest Hill Cricket Club have received just what they wanted for Christmas after winning $1000 worth of gear last week to help shape the next generation of young stars out on the pitch.

The club received two hefty kit bags filled to the brim with training equipment as well as a new scoreboard after being named the first winners of the summer in the KFC Local Matters competition.

Club vice-president and junior co-ordinator Darren Sippel said the gear will be used by both the club's junior and senior players.

"It's going to help us a lot, we've just sort of got to work out how to use it mainly,” Mr Sippel laughed.

"We've been chasing this gear for a while, we've been trying to raise money and we finally got it without having to do that.”

Mr Sippel's son Josh entered the competition online on behalf of the Goats a couple of weeks ago.

"It's a big deal to get something like this... we got a pleasant surprise,” Mr Sippel said.

Queensland Cricket Regional Development Manager for Metropolitan South West and Darling Downs John Butterworth was on hand to deliver the gear.

Mr Butterworth said it was important to give a leg up to the backbone of any country cricket club - the volunteers.

"I think this just provides other avenues for clubs to be able to access gear,” Mr Butterworth said.

"We know money is quite tight (for cricket clubs) outside of the metro centres, it's quite tough for volunteers to go outside and do their own independent fundraising.

"The kids enjoy themselves more when they have access to quality equipment.”

One of the most valuable pieces of gear Forest Hill have received are portable stumps, with the revised format for junior cricket coming into play across the country.

"We see a lot of clubs needing those portable stumps so they can shorten the pitch without having to put stumps into the turf wicket,” he said.

The initiative will run over the summer with five prize packs in total being given out to clubs.