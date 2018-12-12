Forest Hill festivities made unique by its volunteers

STALWARTS: Bert Flanagan and Ray Villis have both been involved with the Forest Hill Festivities for decades.

STALWARTS: Bert Flanagan and Ray Villis have both been involved with the Forest Hill Festivities for decades. Lachlan McIvor

ON A Friday night in December 1938, a street carnival organised by local business men and citizens was held, with the event proving a huge success - the Forest Hill Christmas Festivities were born.

Fast forward 80 years, and the festivities are as strong as ever, and still just as popular.

Festivities committee vice president Ray Villis has been involved with the event for more than two decades, and said there was something unique about the carnival.

"There's just something about the Forest Hill Christmas Festivities, you talk to anybody in the street and they'll say they're coming,” Mr Villis said.

"They come from everywhere... We can have a wet year and people still come.”

Mr Villis first became involved with the event as a way of giving back to the community.

"I just wanted to be involved in and I just wanted to help the town,” he said.

"I just love doing it - it's a challenge.”

While the event is still extremely popular, Mr Villis said changes were making the events more time consuming and expensive to organise and run.

He said new blood was also needed.

"We'd love younger people to come on board and keep the committee going,” he said.

But Mr Villis has no plans to step back just yet.

"I have enjoyed it - I'll keep going as long as I can,” he said.

Ham wheel veteran passes on the torch

IT'S a Christmas tradition everyone loves - taking a chance on a ham wheel.

And for as long as many can remember, Bert Flanagan has been the face of Forest Hill Christmas Festivities' Ham Wheels.

Mr Flanagan first became involved in the festivities while at school, and said he stayed involved with the event because of the people he would meet.

"It was surprising where people came from for that night,” Mr Flanagan said.

"It's a really good community event... it's just something for everybody in the district to pull together around, rather than pulling against one another.”

His father originally ran the ham wheel on the night, but in 1962 he took over running the wheel and never looked back.

In recent times, there's been a changing of the guard, with Bert passing the torch, or ham in this case, on to his sons who have taken up the running of the wheel.

Bert said he couldn't be happier to see his sons take on the role and continue what has become something of a family legacy.

"I've handed it down because they've got better capabilities than I have,” he said.

"It feels terrific.”

Bert said he hoped in time his sons would pass it on to their children as well.

While no longer spinning the ham wheel, Bert said he had no plans of stepping away from the festivities and to expect to see him on Friday.