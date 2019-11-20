Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An aerial shot of the River Heads Shopping Village, which has sold to a foreign investor.
An aerial shot of the River Heads Shopping Village, which has sold to a foreign investor.
News

Foreign investor buys Coast shopping village for $2m

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
20th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HONG Kong investor has purchased River Heads Shopping Village for $2 million.

In July, expressions of interest were being sought for potential buyers for the existing shopping complex as well as 1.54ha of waterfront land.

The land behind the shopping centre comes with a development approval for subdivision, suitable for nine townhouses and two additional shops.

Located at 52 Ariadne St in River Heads, the complex counts an IGA supermarket and Kingfisher Bay Resort's mainland reception office as its major tenants.

Ryan Chandler, a real estate agent from Colliers International, said the Hong Kong-based buyer was looking to invest in Queensland and decided the area had potential in terms of commercial opportunities.

"He came across this neighbourhood centre with the great location being the major drawcard," he said.

"Originally we approached the owner of the centre after a failed auction campaign with another agent and we tailored a more suitable EOI campaign.

"This generated 116 inquiries in total from investors from all over Australia, and offshore, with 11 offers presented, and the Hong Kong investor putting forward the best and highest offer."

eoi campaign foreign investment foreign investor
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRE: Ravensbourne fire contained, threat remains

        BUSHFIRE: Ravensbourne fire contained, threat remains

        News A fire burning near Esk remains at a watch and act level, with fire fighters warning resident they need to be ready to leave.

        What it’s like inside the bushfire zone

        premium_icon What it’s like inside the bushfire zone

        News THE start of Esk Hampton Road off the New England Highway hasn’t been touched by...

        Why weather near New Zealand is keeping us hot, smoky

        Why weather near New Zealand is keeping us hot, smoky

        News A weather system near New Zealand is sending the temperature in the Lockyer Valley...

        Shocking figures show true cost of drought

        premium_icon Shocking figures show true cost of drought

        News New figures reveal growing cost of drought in Queensland