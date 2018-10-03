Forecasters predict a wet weekend

WET WEEKEND: Patchy rain, showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions in the coming days.

RAIN is expected to fall on the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions from tomorrow (Thursday) and carry on into the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said an upper trough and associated surface trough was moving east over southern Queensland.

"That's bringing the chance of some patchy rain, some showers and some thunderstorms as it moves eastwards,” Ms Gardner said.

"That will affect the weather (in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset) from Thursday... but we'll really see the bulk of it on Friday and Saturday.”

Rainfall totals of between 20 and 30mm are predicted.

"We do that on a statistical basis so that 20mm is what maybe 50% of people might see and the 30mm is what maybe 25% of people might see,” she said.

"Some people will see a lot less but if a thunderstorm goes straight over the top of someone, they might experience a lot more rainfall than that as well.”

The weather system is expected to move away towards the end of the weekend but there's still the chance of some showers hanging around early next week.