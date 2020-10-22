Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a wet week for the region (file image).
Weather

FORECAST: Why not everyone will receive rain this week

Ali Kuchel
22nd Oct 2020 9:06 AM
YESTERDAY’S rainfall is just a taste of what’s to come for the week, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting rain until mid next week.

According to BoM, Gatton recorded 13mm for yesterday and until 9am this morning.

Meteorologist Livino Regano said weather conditions this afternoon would produce thunderstorms, but they would most likely be in the high country – Toowoomba.

He said Friday would be a quiet day but on Saturday the rain gods were set to deliver again.

“It’s not the kind of rain you really want, its not widespread rain, it’s storms,” he said.

“There’s going to be a few places that won’t get any rain, but the next-door neighbours will.”

He said Sunday’s conditions could deliver up to 25mm of rain, but most other days would be about 10mm.

Mr Regano said it was usual to go for long periods through winter with no rain.

“We’ve got a La Nina now, which increases our odds that our wet season should break sooner than normal,” he said.

“it’s the first episode of storms that will bring us into wet season – and that doesn’t normally start until November/December.”

Gatton Star

