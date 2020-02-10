FORECAST: Severe storms likely, plus possible flooding

The ongoing rain is bringing a welcome boost to dam levels throughout the region.

HEAVY rainfall is set to continue into the week for much of southeast Queensland, bringing with it the possibility of storms and flash flooding.

Though the drought is far from broken, the recent weather has had a welcome impact on residents throughout the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regions.

Fresh green plant growth has blossomed into existence in yards and fields, with the gleeful chirping of insects, frogs, and birds filling the air.

Water is finally flowing in Lockyer Creek and other small waterways, many of which were completely dry, or close to it.

These sights are set to remain commonplace, with the current forecast indicating an 80-90 per cent chance of rain for at least the next few days.

“Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the week, at least until Thursday or Friday,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

“It will mostly be heavy rainfall, but severe storms with damaging winds and hail could be possible.”

Temperatures look to remain fairly tolerable through the weeks, with minimums in the low 20s, and maximums in the low 30s.

Water levels have also benefited from the recent rain, with many property owners seeing water in their creeks and dams for the first time in months.

Small rises have also been observed at Wivenhoe Dam, where the water level has risen from last week’s measurement of 42.3 per cent to 42.8 per cent today.

Somerset Dam has seen a rise from 64.1 per cent last week to 66 per cent today.

Bill Gunn Dam, which has been below its minimum reading level of 2.8 per cent for months, today was at 4.5 per cent capacity.