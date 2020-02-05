FORECAST: It’s time to find your gumboots

LIQUID GOLD: It’s going to be a wet weekend for the Lockyer Valley thanks to a southerly change bringing cooler temperatures and storms.

LIQUID GOLD: It’s going to be a wet weekend for the Lockyer Valley thanks to a southerly change bringing cooler temperatures and storms.

IT’S going to be a wet weekend for the Valley, but the rain won’t be as heavy as some would hope.

As areas of the southeast brace for heavy downpours, and even potential flooding, farmers are hoping some of that liquid gold will make it our way.

But according to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Lockyer Valley won’t be as lucky as some areas.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said Gatton could expect between 6–14mm of rain for the remainder of today.

“Gatton itself, hasn’t been in any of the areas that we’ve been forecasting heavy falls for over the last few days,” Ms Hoff said.

“If we do see a large storm develop, it’s very possible that isolated totals could be higher, but we’re not expecting widespread rain in excess of those figures.”

She said the heaviest falls would be confined to costal areas, but tomorrow was likely to deliver the best totals, with 20–60mm forecast, and rainfall expected to continue through to next Tuesday.

“It is a wet end to the week on the cards and a wet weekend as well,” Ms Hoff said.

The rain and cooler temperatures have been brought by a southerly change, which moved up the east coast in recent days.

A trough, which has been moving up the coast has contributed to this change, and brought the wet weather with it.

Initially forecasters had warned there was serious risk of flash flooding in some areas as a result of this system, however this has changed.

“So initially, it looked like that trough was going to really just make itself comfy on the east coast, down in the south there and just dig in and become really, really strong,” Ms Hoff said.

“However, the prevailing conditions have meant that it’s just being a little more transient and having a bit more of a wander around.”

She said this meant storms that developed were more likely to move over a greater area than sit still, reducing the risk of flash floods occurring.

“It’s more of a change in how we’re expecting the system to move rather than a change in what’s actually going to be falling,” she said.

The rainfall will keep temperatures at or below 30C for the remainder of the week.