FORECAST: How this week’s likely rainfall is shaping up

MORE COMING: It wasn’t much, but the region receive some welcome rainfall on the weekend, with more forecast during the week.

WEEKEND rain was hit and miss in the Lockyer Valley, with some left disappointed while others received decent falls.

But the chance of rainfall hasn’t completely gone, with small showers expected in the coming days.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said the region had been expecting small falls across the weekend, but isolated storms brought more to certain areas.

“In the last few days we’ve generally had below 2mm, but we’ve seen some higher totals in the area with some storm activity,” Ms Hoff said.

UQ Gatton station recorded just 1.4mm of rain on Sunday, but other areas reportedly received more.

Heather Charmichael reported 13mm at Adare, Gaylene Bauer had 8mm in her gauge at Fernvale, Scott Vayro received a more modest 5.5mm at Flagstone Creek while Jennifer Chapman received just 1.5mm at Laidley.

The trend of showers and some storms is set to continue into the week, Ms Hoff says.

“We do have a chance of some showers on the forecast for the next few days. At the moment it’s looking like the most rain will be on Wednesday where we’re forecasting 1-4mm at this stage,” she said.

“Generally our best chance of rain is looking like Wednesday but we have a 50 per cent chance of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday, back to 40 per cent for Thursday and decreasing from there on.”

Two separate systems have been producing the rain during the weekend and into this week.

“Over the last few days we’ve had a southerly surface trough move up along through the coast which has increased our chance of seeing some rainfall, so that’s what’s been responsible for the previous activity,” Ms Hoff said.

Moving into the week however, instability in the atmosphere is combining with easterly winds to produce further rainfall.

“(The winds) are just bringing a little bit of extra moisture from over the ocean and helping things just become a bit more favourable for shower and even potentially thunderstorm formation,” she said.

The rain could reach to the weekend once more, but it’s likely to be patchy at best, based on current forecasts.

“We still have a chance of seeing some showers and potentially storms as we move forward to the weekend. However it is at this stage looking to still remain a similar chance so at the moment it’s more of a few spots kind of story.”

The cloud cover will keep temperatures in the low 30s throughout the week and into Saturday and Sunday.