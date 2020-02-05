FOR SALE: Somerset’s most exclusive properties up for grabs

The Somerset’s top ten most costly properties have been revealed.

THE Somerset region is home to a myriad of natural wonders, with plenty of secluded properties nestled amid its greenery.

317 Sim Jue Creek Rd, Dundas.

317 Sim Jue Creek Rd, Dundas – $2,200,000

Offering magnificent views of surrounding bushland, this sturdy homestead offers three bedrooms, veranda, and garage, as well as a stand-alone granny flat with its own carport.

The real draw of this property is the land it sits on, with eight paddocks, several dams, two bores, and a large solar electricity system.

To find out more, contact Robyn Tucker from Approved Real Estate Fernvale on

0428 355 717.

81 O'Learys Lane, Harlin.

81 O’Learys Lane, Harlin – $1,400,000

This property is ideal for someone looking to get into the horse breeding or racing business, or relocate an existing one.

In addition to a two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, the property offers ten individuals stables, eight steel-fenced paddocks, a horse swimming dam, and plenty more.

To express your interest, call Leanne Tinney from LJ Hooker Esk/Toogoolawah on

0417 747 608.

220 Freeses Rd, Glamorgan Vale.

220 Freeses Rd, Glamorgan Vale – $990,000

This beautiful Queenslander home offers plenty of modern comforts, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and full airconditioning throughout.

The residence sits on 107 acres of scrubland and paddocks, with dams and rural water already in place.

Those interested are encouraged to contact Robyn Tucker from Approved Real Estate Fernvale on 0428 355 717.

20 Muckerts Lane, Vernor.

20 Muckerts Lane, Vernor – $950,000

This sprawling property holds three residences with six bedrooms between them, numerous sheds, three dams, solar power system, and stables, all situated on 40 idyllic acres.

Interested parties should contact Robyn Tucker from Approved Real Estate Fernvale on

0428 355 717.

523 Wivenhoe Somerset Road, Split Yard Creek.

523 Wivenhoe Somerset Road, Split Yard Creek – $995,000

A private oasis offering five bedrooms, three of which have ensuites, this property encompasses a main house and a private cottage, with plenty of entertaining spaces.

To find out more, call Dan Elliott from RE/MAX on 0439 727 441.

85 Forbes Drive, Kilcoy.

85 Forbes Drive, Kilcoy – $945,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home’s defining feature is its award-winning, beautifully landscaped gardens, leading to a spectacular saltwater pool.

The property is for sale by the owner, and can be reached on 0418 496 009.

1 Deletraz Road, Wivenhoe Pocket.

1 Deletraz Road, Wivenhoe Pocket – $869,000

A five-bedroom property which includes solar power, several greenhouses, a powered shed, and plenty more, all placed on fabulous acreage.

To find out more, call Jo James from LJ Hooker Graceville, Ipswich & Fernvale on

0403 048 274.

666 Cressbrook-Caboonbah Rd, Cressbrook.

666 Cressbrook-Caboonbah Rd, Cressbrook – $850,000

This elegant home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and plenty of potential.

The property includes an established orchard and gardens, chook house and lush paddocks ideal for grazing livestock.

To inquire, contact Sam Wilshire from Elders Real Estate Woodford on 0499 555 167.

12 Station Street, Lowood.

12 Station Street, Lowood – $899,000

This parcel of land is right behind Main Street and next door to the Showgrounds, within walking distance of everything Lowood has to offer.

This three-bedroom property sits on a plot of land ideal for subdivision, making it perfect for those with an eye for expansion.

To express your interest, call Ray White Ipswich on 3281 9655.

1064 Cooeeimbardi Road, Fulham.

1064 Cooeeimbardi Road, Fulham – $850,000

This two-bedroom cottage sits on 145 acres of prime faming land, making it perfect for those with animals.

The vast property includes sheds, two creeks, and a large dam.

To express your interest, call Lyn Sills from @realty Australia on 0402 500 825.