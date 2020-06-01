Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FOR SALE: The Shell service station on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale will go under the hammer this month.
FOR SALE: The Shell service station on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale will go under the hammer this month.
Property

FOR SALE: New servo, truck stop goes under the hammer

Tom Gillespie
1st Jun 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW service station and truck stop east of Toowoomba could sell for millions when it heads to auction this month.

The new Shell servo on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale will go under the hammer on June 23 in Sydney through agency Burgess Rawson.

The property, which was completely finished just a few days ago, could fetch seven figures as investors look to snap up "essential" businesses in the current coronavirus climate.

"It is new, the construction on the diesel canopy should have been completed last Friday," Burgess Rawson Brisbane associate director Jamie Dewe said.

"It's just a good mix of all three investor locations (Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne) at the moment, (so) we're expecting it to be competitive.

"Given the current times, things like service stations are essential services.

"They've been trading through this and that's the attraction to properties like this at the moment."

Mr Dewe said the service station's position on the Warrego Highway would make it a drawcard, with site seeing about 21,800 vehicles pass by every day.

"You've the exposure of the highway on there, and then there is the corner position, so you can come in and out really easily," he said.

"Shell is a great brand with fuel and it's got that long-lease term of 10 years."

The sale will be held at the Auction Centre on Margaret St in Sydney on June 23 from 11am.

For more information about the property or the auction, call Jamie Dewe on 0410 350 273, Kieran Bourke on 0417 418 007 or Rhys Parker on 0451 101 042.

burgess rawson service station toowoomba toowoomba property warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woodcrafters eager to get back to their shed

        premium_icon Woodcrafters eager to get back to their shed

        Community Manual work and social interactions are the ‘glue and screws’ that hold this group together

        Loose boat causes morning traffic chaos on Warrego Highway

        premium_icon Loose boat causes morning traffic chaos on Warrego Highway

        Breaking Police are responding to reports of an incident involving a boat and trailer on the...

        Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        premium_icon Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        Health Qld Children’s Hospital emergency attendances down 40 per cent during COVID-19...

        OPINION: Why we are still here to bring you news, stories

        OPINION: Why we are still here to bring you news, stories

        News It’s true, the Gatton Star will cease to print at the end of next month...