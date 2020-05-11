’For our girls’: Runners in pink for greater cause

GREATER PURPOSE: Runners all over the South Burnett got involved in the 2020 virtual Mother's Day Classic. (Photo: Contributed)

SOUTH Burnett residents decked out in pink ran for a greater purpose this morning.

Claire Kapernick and her husband Craig completed the 2020 Mother's Day Classic in memory of her cousin Lisa and her girls.

"This was an emotional run," she said.

"Today was in Lisa's memory and for our girls, it's a cause that's very close to my heart."

Lisa was first diagnosed in 2011 and died from breast cancer last year.

One in seven Australian women and one in 675 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Ros Heit, Claire and Craig Kapernick, Michelle Hansen, Wendy Krosch and Ben, Liz and Sean Nicholson take part in the Mother's Day Classic along the Rail Trail at Wondai. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Eight women will lose their life to breast cancer every day in Australia.

Kapernick also ran for her daughters and nieces to ensure funds were raised for research.

"We've got four daughters, Lisa has three daughters, between the two of us that's seven girls," she said.

"The more fundraising we can do, the better.

"To get out and run eight kilometres seems like a pretty minimal thing to do."

The Kapernicks ran along the Wondai rail trail as part of the virtual event due to social distancing restrictions.

"We kept in our family groups or two friends and everyone kept their distance," she said.

Runners and walkers completed the challenge at various spots near their homes around the region.

Ros Heit also joined in for the fundraiser, running in memory of a couple of friends who had died from breast cancer.

"It's not the same as most years, but good we could still raise funds for research to get rid of this awful disease," she said.

"I've got one daughter and hopefully the research will make sure she is safe."

This August will mark five years since Heit's own breast cancer diagnosis.

"I've been really good, I started running after my treatment," Heit said.

"Running has become part of my life, I'm certainly fitter than I've ever been."

Heit has found a community of support through the Wondai Parkrun, Wondai Country Running Festival and the Kingaroy Nutters running group.

"There's quite a community of runners in this area, it's fantastic to run together," she said.

Tina Torrens and Sonja Boyes get all dressed in pink for the 2020 virtual Mother's Day Classic challenge. (Photo: Contributed)

Tina Torrens and her friend Sonja Boyes got on board with the Classic after hearing a friend running.

"We wanted to get in on the community spirit to show our support for a great cause," Torrens said.

"We both have been touched by loved ones having both lived and passed away from cancer."

Sunday marked 22 days of the two friends walking together to support each other during the current times.

"We have found a new love of walking in the mornings with our three lovely little fur-kids," Torrens said.

The Mother's Day Classic is Australia's largest breast cancer fundraiser, raising money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

To donate to the greater cause visit https://bit.ly/2LhlV3W.