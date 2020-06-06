Footy star‘s plans to support beloved team

High school student Sara Brauer achieved a dream when she was named Gatton’s junior rugby league ambassador earlier this year.

But her plans to fundraise and support players quickly came to a halt with the spread of coronavirus around the world.

Sixteen-year-old Sara said it was a difficult year to be chosen for the ambassadorial role to the Toowoomba Junior Rugby League.

The junior football season remains under a cloud after the senior season was recently cancelled. A meeting next week (8/06/20) is expected to reach a decision for the juniors.

Meanwhile the ball which would normally be held in August to crown the region’s winning ambassador has also been cancelled.

Sara said it was hard to fulfil her duties without any games at which to sell raffle tickets and support her beloved Gatton Hawks team.

“I haven’t been able to do a lot. In a normal year we would fundraise by walking around selling raffle tickets and end-of-the-year raffles and support the club and players,” she said.

“It’s been very tricky.”

Sara’s family is steeped in rugby league, with three of her siblings and father all playing the sport. Sara plays second row or centre.

“My whole family is involved with footy; I know the ins and outs and helped at games the past three years and played last year at Gatton,” said the Laidley District High School student.

“I love the community. It’s such a team sport, all my teams have been like a family to me,” she said.

Sara said once a decision had been made on the junior football season she would be able to get back into her role.

If the season was cancelled, she said she would be grateful for the chance to resume the position next year before she turns 18.

