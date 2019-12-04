FOOTY FEVER: Big game coming to small town

ONE small Somerset town will soon be the site of a spectacular rugby league exhibition match, thanks to a funding contribution from the council.

A slew of upgrades and renewals have recently been completed at the Esk Recreation Reserve, also known as the RJ Rashford Recreation Ground.

These works included the repainting of the clubhouse and a variety of refurbishments to the clubhouse, grandstand, stairs, and amenities.

To commemorate the completion of these works, Somerset Regional Council plans to host a Brisbane Rugby League A-grade exhibition match at the grounds.

"The Normanby Hounds RLFC has already expressed a strong interest in participating in the match, based on council financing their logistic expenses," said director of corporate and community services, Matthew McGoldrick.

"The Normanby Club are confident they can confirm another BRL A-grade side or a side of similar standard to participate in this match."

The proposed match would be hosted by the Brisbane Valley Bulls JRLFC, offering them the opportunity to promote themselves and the grounds, as well as showcasing potential pathways for their junior members.

However, bringing two Brisbane teams down to Somerset would not be without its costs.

"The estimated cost to transport two teams, including support staff and supporters from Brisbane is $1200 per team," Mr McGoldrick said.

"The match would be sanctioned by Queensland Rugby League, and as such would be covered under their insurance policy."

At their most recent meeting, Somerset councillors gave their approval for the allocation of $2400 in funding to host the match at the Esk Recreation Reserve.

The match would likely take place on a Saturday afternoon or evening in late January or early February.