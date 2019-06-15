Football is the only sport in the Brady household

TEAM SPIRIT: Laidley Soccer Club senior men's coach Paul Brady (centre) reflects on what he'd change in the world and what he'd buy if he won the Lotto.

TEAM SPIRIT: Laidley Soccer Club senior men's coach Paul Brady (centre) reflects on what he'd change in the world and what he'd buy if he won the Lotto. Dominic Elsome

Name: Paul Brady.

Position: Laidley Soccer Club's senior men's team coach.

Age: 45.

Marital status: Single.

What have you enjoyed most about the Laidley Soccer Club?

The fact it's a great family club and good for the area

Why did you decide to get involved with the soccer club?

I grew up playing football (soccer) and it's really the only sport in our house - and the fact that it's local.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I recently met the Proclaimers just a few weeks ago in Toowoomba.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My boys.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

You can only help those who want to be helped.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

There are many. Biggest one for me is kids always on gadgets - get out and get some fresh air.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Football for the mateship and team environment.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Any time I went to the circus.

What is your favourite place in the district?

Anywhere high where you can see the valley.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Buy an Aston Martin.

Who are the people you most admire, dead or living?

There are heaps but it would have to be Nelson Mandela for teaching the world how to forgive.