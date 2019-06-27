Football erupts over Rooney miracle

He's only gone and done it again.

Wayne Rooney has sent US 'soccer' fans into meltdown by scoring another incredible goal from his own half to put DC United 1-0 up against Orlando City.

The former Manchester United star produced the moment of pure genius to notch up his ninth MLS goal of the season.

With only 10 minutes gone in the first half, an Orlando attack broke down and a deflected ball broke lose and landed at Rooney's feet.

Spotting goalkeeper Brian Rowe off his line, the ex-England skipper took a quick glance before spraying a looping shot over the stranded shot stopper from his own half.

Rowe did everything he could to recover, but the dipping, swerving effort found its way into the back of the net.

The home crowd inside the Audi Field erupted as Rooney was mobbed by his DC teammates.

Remarkably, a goal of this calibre isn't something out of the ordinary for 33-year-old Wazza.

In 2014, while playing for Manchester United, he netted a sensational half-way line goal against West Ham - made even more special by the fact he caught it on the volley.

Just three years later, the Hammers were on the receiving end of another half-way line stunner - this time he was plying his trade at Everton.

