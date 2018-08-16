Football clubs united behind struggling farmers

UNITED FRONT: Gatton Redbacks Football Club and Laidley Soccer Club played their annual charity fixture on Sunday to raise money for Rural Aid's Buy-A-Bale campaign.

FOOTBALL: Help can come in all shapes and sizes.

The competition on the field between Gatton and Laidley on Sunday might have been fierce, but off the pitch the two clubs were firmly united behind a crucial cause.

Together they raised just shy of $900 from their annual charity match which will be donated to Rural Aid's Buy A Bale campaign.

Laidley took the shield back home with them after the U12 sides drew 2-2, as the away side were the last to pick up a victory in the fixture two years ago.

Gatton Redbacks president Adam Halstead said the match was always a good community event and there was a "hefty crowd” to catch the action at Gatton on Sunday.

"We wanted to help the farmers and to donate what we could to help them out,” Halstead said.

"It's just for their general well-being. We wanted to let them know we're thinking of them and will help out where we can.

"There were lots of new faces, the community really got behind it to come out and watch.”

The money was nearly double what they raised last year and most of it was collected on the day, with some of it gathered as Gatton's junior sides played at the club on the day before.

"It brings our two local clubs together for a good cause. We do try to support each other where we can,” Halstead said.

"It's good to catch up. It's sort of a get together and a check in with how things are going and how can we help each other.

"(The money raised) was lot more than we expected. It was a good combined effort.

"I'd like to thank all the volunteers within the clubs that made it possible and who donated their time. It was a big day.”

The charity fixture has been running since 2014.