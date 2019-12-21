Footage shows UFC star KO trash-talking boxer

UFC star Derrick Lewis has revealed CCTV footage of him battering a "s*** talker" in the gym with a brutal KO.

Lewis, one of MMA's hardest-hitting heavyweights, decided to get his own back on the boxer, who Lewis claimed had given him lip.

The footage shows Lewis mercilessly laying into his opponent with a barrage of blows before the unfortunate chap eventually goes down.

Lewis tweeted the footage alongside the caption: "When a boxers said he will knock me out because I'm an MMA fighter."

When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter pic.twitter.com/EjSeudMeQM — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) December 19, 2019

And he also posted on his Instagram with a different caption that read: "When a boxer comes to my gym talking s*** … HE'S OK."

Asked Derrick about this.



He said a boxer at his gym was talking “a lot” of smack about boxers vs MMA fighters. This happened yesterday. Lasted 1 minute, he said. https://t.co/K7R49cq2iF — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 19, 2019

Fans online were quick to jump on the footage with some people not happy with Lewis for continuing to punch his opponent when he was down.

One posted: "Few dirty digs when he was out cold."

To which someone added: "He's an MMA fighter, they do that all the time."

Tat2Gary added: "Close round. I think Lewis took it though - every MMA judge."

