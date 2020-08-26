Menu
Brooms Head missing woman search
News

Footage reveals major search operation for missing woman

Adam Hourigan
26th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
EMERGENCY services are continuing to conduct a large-scale search of bushland near Lake Aragon camping area north of Brooms Head. The search, which began yesterday, came following reports of a woman, identified as 73-year-old Anne-Marie Jeffery, missing from a camp site.

The search began around 1pm Tuesday and was suspended at 9.30pm that night with emergency services gathering again this morning to continue the operation.

A major search operation is underway in Brooms Head after a woman disappeared from the area on Tuesday (August 25, 2020)
Police, the Police Dog Squad and Police Rescue have been joined by around 30 State Emergency Services personnel. National Parks and Wildlife staff on quad bikes are also assisting in the search, with the Police Marine Command and Westpac Rescue Helicopter expected to join shortly.

Ms Jeffery was last seen Tuesday morning at the Coastal Plumbago Beach Camp site.
Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Acting Inspector Richard Garrels said that the police had no leads as yet as to the woman's whereabouts and the search would extend to the north west and south of the area.

Multiple emergency services agencies have joined forces to try and find Ms Jeffery.
She was last spotted at the Coastal Plumbago Beach camp site at 9am Tuesday morning, but when she failed to return to her campsite, she was reported missing by family, with serious concerns for her welfare.

Acting Insp. Garrels said the search would continue throughout the day.

Police have released these images of Annmarie Jeffery, aged 73, who went missing from a campground north of Brooms Head on Tuesday.
Anne-Marie is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings, red shoes, and a beanie.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

brooms head clarence local area command clarence valley coastal views lake aragon missing persons
Grafton Daily Examiner

