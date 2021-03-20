Footage shows Biden falling repeatedly

US President Joe Biden stumbled several times while running up the steps of Air Force One on Friday, new video shows.

The 78-year-old commander-in-chief had his hand on the railing when he tripped twice before falling over the third time as he flew up the stairs of the idling aircraft at Joint Base Andrews.

After recovering, Biden appeared to take a moment to dust off his knee before finally making his way to the top. He then gave a salute before ducking into the cabin to take off for Georgia.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Biden was not injured.

"I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I'm happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him," she tweeted. "Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with the Asian community in Atlanta following Tuesday's mass shooting at area spas and massage parlours that left eight people, including six Asian women, dead.

In November, Biden suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopaedic boot for several weeks.

He once mocked former President Donald Trump after videos of his predecessor walking gingerly walking down a ramp at West Point went viral.

"Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. OK? Come on," Biden said last September.

