Police chase down Ipswich CBD
News

FOOTAGE: Police chase stolen vehicle through Ipswich

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
13th Mar 2020 12:52 PM
POLICE are currently attempting to apprehend multiple people who led officers on a chase through the Ipswich CBD this morning before running on foot.

Initial reports from a Queensland Police spokeswoman said at least two people are involved in the dramatic chase which required PolAir as well as multiple vehicles on the ground.

The spokeswoman said those involved had then left the car and ran on foot, where one person was arrested and taken to Richlands watch house.

Officers are attempting to locate at least one other person.

The spokeswoman said the incident was believed to be related to multiple break and enters this morning as well.

CCTV footage from an Ipswich CBD business shows the orange sedan driving down the footpath of the CBD. 

It was reported that an elderly woman on a walker had been hit by the vehicle but police have confirmed that she was narrowly missed and is not injured.

More to come.

Ipswich Queensland Times

